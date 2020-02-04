CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [VIDEO]

Find out why Chris Brown’s lawyer has withdrawn from his sexual assault case and what Colin Kaepernick had to say about Jay Z and Beyonce sitting down during the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year. 

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z &amp; Beyoncé Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z Allegedly Disappointed in Colin Kaepernick’s Handling of NFL Workout

[caption id="attachment_3071899" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the super bowl, last night, but Blue Ivy was the MVP. The 8-year-old rock star in her right was photographed as she walked on the turf at Hard Rock Stadium. Sis was rocking $500 studded Balmain boots. [caption id="attachment_3071902" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z was on daddy duty and doubled as her personal photographer, snapping shots of her posing in her leather get-up. [caption id="attachment_3071892" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Jay Z kept it Gucci in Gucci for the festivities. [caption id="attachment_3071901" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] Any Blue Ivy appearance leads to her trending on Twitter so it was only natural her name ended up on our right rail. From people bragging about her ensemble to then turning her texting into a meme… we were just witnesses on Blue Ivy’s Internet. See what everyone was saying, below:

Hot Spot: Chris Brown’s Lawyer Withdraws From His Sexual Assault Case, Colin Kaepernick Calls Out Jay Z & Beyonce [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

