CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]

Black Tony’s got excuses for days. Today, he missed work because he got stuck in an ice cream truck. He wanted to bring the team some sweet treats, but as Rickey pointed out, nobody wants ice cream that early in this morning! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
7 Restaurants In The Triangle To Go To…
 47 mins ago
02.05.20
10 items
Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Through…
 1 hour ago
02.05.20
People That Deserve To Honored: The First Black…
 3 hours ago
02.05.20
Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
Black History Month HBCU Spotlight: Earl “The Pearl”…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
6 items
Erykah Badu’s Family Celebration Of Four Generations Of…
 4 hours ago
02.05.20
27 Black-Owned Etsy Shops To Support During Black…
 5 hours ago
02.05.20
Black Tony Gets Stuck In Ice Cream Truck…
 7 hours ago
02.05.20
Making Black History: 5 Modern-Day Voting Rights Heroes…
 11 hours ago
02.05.20
Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The…
 20 hours ago
02.05.20
Kanye West Discusses The Evils Of Music, Lil…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline…
 1 day ago
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close