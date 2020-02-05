1) Angus Barn

The Angus Barn Steakhouse is known in Raleigh for their American style dining the includes in-house aged steaks, fresh seafood, locally grown vegetables, and homemade desserts. Iron Chef America winner, Walter J. Royal, and his staff are responsible for the delightful menu choices.

2) Umstead

The Umstead located in Cary, North Carolina is an elegant package deal, dine, hotel, and spa all in one. Making your Valentine’s Day weekend and staycation dream.

3) Salt Box Seafood

This spot is for the couple that’s all about seafood and comfort. Chef Ricky Moore emphasizes fresh and local seafood cuisine.

4) The Capital Grille

In The Capital Grille, the mood is set once you walk in, from the African mahogany paneling to the Art Deco chandeliers. You’ll be able to dine with many choices, including their nationally renowned dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and world-class wines.

5) Fiction Kitchen

For the vegan couple, The Fiction Kitchen will be your stop in the heart of downtown Raleigh. With their thoughtfully prepared vegan and vegetarian cuisine.

6)J.Alexanders

The highest possible quality dining experience is at J. Alexanders. Their menu features prime rib of beef, steaks, fresh seafood, sandwiches and entrée salads. The varied and rotating selection includes Seafood Czarina, Tuscan Steak, Grilled Fish with Mango Papaya Salsa and Chicken Milanese. You can also enjoy their full-service bar and/or a choice of wines both by the glass and bottle.

7) Zweli’s

Wanting to let your tastebuds experience a different part of the world? Chef Zweli Williams is responsible for the “boldest, exquisite, delicious flavors” where you can experience Southern Africa and Zimbabwe right in North Carolina.

7 Restaurants In The Triangle To Go To For Valentine’s Day was originally published on hiphopnc.com