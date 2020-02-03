I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange

Black History Month
| 02.03.20
I love my hbcu

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family!

HBCU FACTS:

  • The purpose of HBCUs, in the beginning, was to train teachers, preachers, and other community members.

 

  • Cheyney University of Pennsylvania originally known as the Institute for Colored Youth was founded in 1837.

 

 

