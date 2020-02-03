CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Netflix Films Will Have You All In Your Black History Month Feels

'Black Panther' European Premiere - Arrivals

Source: JRP/WENN / WENN

Just like any other holiday, folks do whatever they can to stay in February to  get into the Black History month spirit. Black people are Black all day, everyday but even we need a shift sometimes from the traditional Black History Month celebration — like highlighting the same three heros, and listening to the same music, or watching the same old movies.

There’s nothing wrong with tradition, but in order to grow, you gotta switch it up sometimes. So we put together a list of dope films to watch on Netflix right now that will certainly get you into the Black History Month spirit.  Thank us later.

 

These Netflix Films Will Have You All In Your Black History Month Feels  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 hours ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 hours ago
02.03.20
Ma$e Calls Out Diddy Over Shady Business Practices:…
 3 days ago
02.01.20
Eva’s Corner: Why The Early Bird Really Gets…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Kenya Moore Hints Her Marc Daly Marriage Might…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission &…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Retired NASCAR & IndyCar Driver John Andretti Has…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Diaper Bank Of NC Needs Supplies
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Rick Fox Says Family Was ‘Traumatized” By False…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
GET THE LOOK: Dreezy’s Barely There Dewy Grammys…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: Why Diarrhea…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Money Matters With Jini Thornton: What You Need…
 4 days ago
01.30.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close