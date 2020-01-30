Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe & Gigi’s Death: “Kobe & Gigi Are Shining Over Us”

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna Bryant released her first public statement since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of her husband, middle daughter and seven others on Sunday.

Along with a photo of Kobe and Vanessa with all four of their girls, Vanessa wrote, “I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives.”

Kobe and Vanessa married in 2001 after first meeting on the set of Tha Eastsidaz “G’d Up” video. Last year, the Bryant’s celebrated the 20th anniversary of their first date.

“But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” Vanessa added in her statement. “Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Ever thoughtful, Vanessa included ways to help the other families affected by Sunday’s tragedy by establishing the MambaOnThree fund as well as continuing to fund youth sports, as Kobe and Gianna would have wanted.

Read her full statement below.

