CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

 

Update: According to Fox 29, a suspect surrenders to police after allegedly stealing the bag with $500,000 Dollars worth of Jewelry

 

According to reports, someone walked out of a hotel with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson‘s jewelry. According to sources, the suspect entered the Sofitel Hotel and snatched a backpack with Iverson’s jewels worth $500K.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Source | NBC 5 Philadelphia

See More

Allen Iverson Signs Deal with Sling TV for the 2019 Iverson Classic

It’s Been 17 Years Since Allen Iverson Stepped Over Tyronn Lue… And A Lot Has Changed

Hall Of Fame Day AI! 7 Ways Allen Iverson Changed The Game Forever

 

Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Videos
Latest
Black Tony Is Giving Away Free Work Excuses…
 1 hour ago
01.29.20
Lewk Of The Week: Janet Jackson’s Waist Is…
 5 hours ago
01.29.20
20 items
The Bald, The Baaaaad & The Beautiful: The…
 6 hours ago
01.29.20
Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx And…
 6 hours ago
01.29.20
7 items
The UConn Huskies Honor Gianna Maria Onore Bryant…
 6 hours ago
01.29.20
Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of…
 7 hours ago
01.29.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 20 hours ago
01.29.20
Patrick McMullan Archives
Deborah Cox Drops New Video To Single “Easy…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Michelle Obama Addresses White House's Veterans Homelessness Summit
Need Workout Motivation? Check Out Michelle Obama’s Workout…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
5 items
5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
10 items
Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close