MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

An anchor slipped during live-air news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say the N-word.

MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

Her apology received mixed reviews.

One man, a former news anchor, according to his Twitter page, wrote, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt.”

Others were not so quick to forgive.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday January 26.

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

Continue reading Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

Celebrities React To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant On Social Media

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2LpaEojNYs Celebrities, politicians, and athletes from around the world have expressed their devastation over the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also killed in the crash, reports TMZ sports. The two were headed to Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the helicopter crashed. The other victims have not been identified. Bryant was 41-years-old. Scroll through the tweets below to see reactions to their deaths below. We're sending prayers to the Bryant family and anyone else who lost their lives in this tragedy.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

