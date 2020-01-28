CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Predatory Sexual Assault Of His Stepdaughter

2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala

Source: Chance Yeh / Getty

Jelani Maraj, the brother of Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The verdict comes two years after Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. His trial began in 2015 where both his stepson and the stepdaughter took the stand. His stepson said that he “walked in on” Maraj and his sister and the stepdaughter testified that Maraj raped her in the family’s home while Maraj was married to her mother.

Maraj denied the story and claims of his then stepdaughter, alleging that it was a ploy to extort his sister.

RELATED: Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj &amp; Her Husband Reportedly Involved In Argument In Hollywood [Video]

RELATED: Stepdaughter Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘He Told Me It Was My Fault’

Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Predatory Sexual Assault Of His Stepdaughter  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 1 hour ago
01.28.20
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 2 hours ago
01.28.20
5 items
5 Ways Kobe Bryant Transcended Beyond The Court
 2 hours ago
01.28.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 2 hours ago
01.28.20
10 items
Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires…
 3 hours ago
01.28.20
23078013
Durham Crash Leaves Over 1,000 Without Power
 4 hours ago
01.28.20
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 8 hours ago
01.28.20
Michelle Obama
Our Forever First Lady Won A Grammy Last…
 23 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 1 day ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
4 items
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 4 days ago
01.24.20
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show…
 4 days ago
01.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close