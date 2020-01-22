CLOSE
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]

If you’ve been paying attention, the final episodes of POWER are here and if Sunday’s Tommy-centric episode is any indication, the murder-happy half of Ghost & Tommy has ridden off into the sunset. It’s true, Tommy may have more bodies on the show than anybody but somehow – he gets some kind of happy ending?

Even with NUMEROUS spoilers floating around the internet about who really shot Ghost, that hasn’t stopped Joseph Sikora, the man who plays Tommy to do his own bit of teasing. In a photo to Instagram, he shared a pic with a ball cap with TOMMY SEASON ONE written on it.

Who’s READY?!!!! 🔥🔥🔥

Considering all of the interesting characters that are still alive on POWER, it may be the only spin-off that fans are truly happy with. Would you be here for a Power spin-off based on the life (and many crimes) of one Tommy Egan?

