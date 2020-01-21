Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West After Troubling Video Surfaces

Former NBA guard Delonte West has had numerous battles with mental health, dating back to his playing days in college at St. Joes in Pennsylvania.

A recent video surfaced over the weekend showing West being assaulted by an unidentified man on the streets of Washington D.C.

Apparently Delonte West was seen getting beat up in the street this Morning. I went to school with him and it’s crazy to see just how his life has gone downhill since the NBA. pic.twitter.com/chm6Sbu9h6 — Measha⚡️ (@N90sKindOfWorld) January 20, 2020

Another follow-up video surfaced as well, showing West talking incoherently while sitting on a curb, handcuffed. It is unclear whether or not West is talking to a police officer about the incident or why the conversation is being filmed.

I can’t believe this is Delonte West. @NBA please help him. pic.twitter.com/6e5LQbKlUj — Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) January 21, 2020

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 after a preseason game but his troubles with mental health long proceeded that day. He had been taunted and abused as a child and in a 2015 interview with the Washington Post, West broke down everything that had happened to him, including numerous suicide attempts.

“I am bipolar — just like the rest of us in the world,” he told the Post. “So bipolar is defined as something sad happens, you’re sad. Something happy happens, you’re happy. I think pretty much everyone in the world is like that. Now there’s different levels. How long do you stay sad? How does it affect your behavior? How do you handle these emotions?”

In 2009, just as the Cavaliers were bounced from the NBA Playoffs by the Orlando Magic did the rumors and trouble rear its ugly head again. Rumors that he had a romantic relationship with LeBron James’ mother (West repeatedly denied it), the incident near D.C. when he was arrested for carrying multiple guns in his Can-Am Spyder and a downturn in his career in Dallas.

West eventually turned his life around at that point. He met a woman in Dallas, married her and began a family.

“I took one step back to take a hundred steps forward in life,” he said at the time on a renewed lease on life. “That’s what I needed. I needed time to get over everything. It wasn’t everyone else holding on to what happened in Cleveland — it might’ve just been me. I needed to let that go. I needed to grow up.”

A year after the WaPo piece, photos of West surfaced of him in Houston, shoeless.

Delonte West was recently spotted wandering around in Houston with no shoes… Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/GFr7SQW5TA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2016

Most of the reactions to the recent videos to West in D.C. have been calling for support from the NBA to help him. Since the 2018-19 season when players DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love vocally spoke up about the mental health of athletes, the NBA has dived deeper into assisting players and focusing on being at the forefront of sports leagues regarding the issue.

The Delonte West in that video is also the Delonte West in this picture. Whatever it is that happened, please remember this and help this man find some dignity. pic.twitter.com/LLSUk8fm8C — meaningful internet moniker (@loudersoft) January 21, 2020

I hope the NBA players association puts there arms around Delonte West tonight. Send a PJ to go get him. Have your lawyers get an emergency probate order for commitment. Save his life. Let’s not be there for his death and not for his life. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 21, 2020

I’m horrified by the Delonte West videos. Mental health is something we need to address in this country. I hope the @NBA and Delonte’s loves ones circle the wagons to get him the help he needs. These videos are a call to action. — Rob Adams (@double5) January 21, 2020

I see a lot dumb comments where folks making fun of Delonte west… this is not a joking matter …. I’m going to figure out how I can help him…. he need to be in rehab or something… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

West’s story, however, may demand more. The 10-year vet last played in the NBA in 2012 and considering how many former teammates and athletes want to see him healthy, the NBA and others may see that their mental health initiative need extend beyond just current players.

