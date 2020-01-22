CLOSE
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia

One time for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

After fans kept wondering when the third Bad Boys film would arrive, they repaid the duo in full as Bad Boys For Life opened MLK Weekend with a $73.4 million take, well-more than what studios and forecasters were expecting.

It’s not only the biggest R-rated opener ever for Sony Pictures but also, it’s the second-highest opening all-time for a January film, Martin Lawrence’s biggest opening weekend and a return to box-office supremacy for Smith.

Initially, projections for the film were around $38 million before escalating every day. With the news of a major jump for the franchise, Sony has also revealed that a FOURTH Bad Boys movie is in the works, per The Hollywood Reporter with both Lawrence and Smith in talks to reprise their roles as Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Best of all? It probably won’t take as long as it took the seventeen years between Bad Boys 2 and Bad Boys For Life.

‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At Box Office, ‘Bad Boys 4’ In The Works  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

