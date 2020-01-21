CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Marilyn Mosby Shares Racist Voicemail After St. Louis Visit: “Fat A**, Empowered Black Woman”

Marilyn Mosby

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby was the subject of a hate-filled rant this week.

Her office, releasing the audio from a voice message left by a St. Louis woman.

“There’s only one thing worse than a fat ass, empowered black woman,” the caller said according to Fox 45. “That’s a fat ass, empowered black woman who’s got the public reins in her hands. How dare you come to St. Louis! You hate cops! You hate white people!”

The phone call, coming after Mosby visited St. Louis this week to stand in solidarity with another progressive black woman prosecutor, Kim Gardner. The St. Louis prosecutor has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging city leaders and the police union have conspired to drive her out of office because of her race.

“The vitriol, the personal and the professional attacks, particularly against black, female prosecutors is unprecedented,” she said to Gardner supporters. “The individuals making decisions about who’s going to be charged, what they’re going to be charged with, what sentence recommendations they’re going to make—9 percent of those prosecutors in this country are white; 79 percent are white men.”

Mosby’s office opted not to identify the caller.

Source: Fox 45

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Marilyn Mosby Shares Racist Voicemail After St. Louis Visit: “Fat A**, Empowered Black Woman”  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Erica Dixon Chewed Out For Not Vaccinating 8-Month…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
Tim Bowman, Jr.
Don’t Miss Shades Of Gospel With Tim Bowman,…
 5 hours ago
01.21.20
Fans, Ex-Teammates Want NBA To Help Delonte West…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
Marilyn Mosby Shares Racist Voicemail After St. Louis…
 6 hours ago
01.21.20
Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Say He’s Being…
 11 hours ago
01.21.20
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Blackcellence Televised: The 2020 ‘Urban One Honors’ Celebrates…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
5 items
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 4 days ago
01.17.20
TLC Award
Clemson And LSU Players Try To Identify People…
 5 days ago
01.16.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close