CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed Captioning In Videos

The 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

In weird lawsuit news, a deaf man has sued PornHub and other pornographic websites over what he feels is dissatisfaction because he “cannot enjoy video content” without closed captioning.

New York resident Yaroslav Suris, tried to watch videos on PornHub entitled “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and other videos between October 2019 and January 2020. However, he was unable to watch due to the website’s lack of closed captioning. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of New York on Thursday (Jan. 16).

The lawsuit challenges that PornHub, RedTube, and YouPorn are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law in 1990. Part of the ADA’s goal is to provide “full and equal enjoyment” of a public accommodation’s goods, services, facilities, and privileges. We guess pornography fits one of those descriptions!

“Websites that prevent accessibility to deaf and hard of hearing individuals is a discriminatory act,” the lawsuit reads.

Suris has previously sued other companies such as Fox News, the New York Post and other outlets alleging similar ADA violations on their websites. He’s seeking compensatory damages, civil penalties and fines against the porn streaming giant.

RELATED: Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed Captioning In Videos  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 50 mins ago
01.23.20
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Went Undercover As A Lyft Driver
 18 hours ago
01.22.20
unsung cruise 2020 dl
Join Rickey Smiley & Russ Parr On The…
 21 hours ago
01.22.20
Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story…
 21 hours ago
01.22.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 23 hours ago
01.22.20
Tisha Campbell “Shocked” By Martin’s Comments About Past…
 23 hours ago
01.22.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Even With Money & Fame, Tiffany Haddish Still…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
‘Bad Boys For Life’ Earns $73 Million At…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Forgot About…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Joseph Sikora Teases Power Spinoff, ‘Tommy’ [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
01.22.20
“Operation Rescue Warm Shelter” At Durham Rescue Mission
 1 day ago
01.22.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close