Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story With ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO]

Sky Houston chats with the cast of A Fall From Grace, Bresha Webb, Phylicia Rashad, Crystal Fox, and writer/director Tyler Perry about their brand new Netflix thriller, how Tyler manages to channel his upbringing into writing women characters, what drew Crystal and Bresha to the film and more!

“As a writer, I want the characters to be as honest as I can make them,” Perry says of his writing style, especially with the women of A Fall From Grace. “Tapping into my mother because she passed at 64 but she has been part of every woman I’ve ever written.”

Watch our full chat with the cast below!

Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother's Story With 'A Fall From Grace'

