Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For “Why I Still Love You” [WATCH]

Missy Elliott is back with a brand new video.

The Urban One Honors honoree goes back in time for her “Why I Still Love You” video, charting the history of heartbreak back to the 1960s with her group, Missy & The Demeanors. Going from doo-wop to futuristic punk and more, the breakup ballad works for all levels and generations.

Taken from her ICONOLOGY project, the video also co-stars Monica and you can watch it in full below. Catch Missy being honored at Urban One Honors on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 / 7 ct only on TV One.

Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For “Why I Still Love You” [WATCH]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

