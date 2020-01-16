CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

5 Hair Mistakes This Celebrity Stylist Wants You To Stop Making In 2020

Female hairdresser combing woman's hair

Source: KOLOstock / Getty

Whitney Eaddy has heard your story before. The celebrity hairstylist nicknamed “The Growth Guru,” has placed her growing hands on the likes of SZA, news anchor Demetria Obilor, Raising Dion’s Alisha Wainwright and founded healthy hair protection accessories line Silken Beauty Sleep. Eaddy has been told all about what your natural hair was like before you started doing too much. “So their hair was amazing. When they were little, their twists were like this, it was so full, it was still healthy. As a young girl, you know your grandmother or your mother or your aunties, they said don’t let anybody play in your hair,” she recounted in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful. “But what happens is we grow up and we let people play in our hair.”

Find out five ways she wants you to stop traumatizing your tresses below.

Women's Empowerment 2020 SAVE THE DATE

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

5 Hair Mistakes This Celebrity Stylist Wants You To Stop Making In 2020  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
TLC Award
Clemson And LSU Players Try To Identify People…
 2 hours ago
01.16.20
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
It’s Debbie Allen’s 70th Birthday And You HAVE…
 4 hours ago
01.16.20
Tamar Braxton Reportedly Lands New Beauty Series With…
 6 hours ago
01.16.20
Whitney Houston & The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020…
 6 hours ago
01.16.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 7 hours ago
01.16.20
5 Hair Mistakes This Celebrity Stylist Wants You…
 8 hours ago
01.16.20
Trench Collapse In Brier Creek {UPDATE}
 24 hours ago
01.16.20
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Finally! HBO’s “Insecure” Is Headed Back To Our…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over School Playground Near…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Happy Birthday To Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
 1 day ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Inside The James Ingram Tribute At #UrbanOneHonors [Video]
 1 day ago
01.15.20
REPRESENT: 40 Years Of Nurturing Change With Cathy…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close