Whitney Eaddy has heard your story before. The celebrity hairstylist nicknamed “The Growth Guru,” has placed her growing hands on the likes of SZA, news anchor Demetria Obilor, Raising Dion’s Alisha Wainwright and founded healthy hair protection accessories line Silken Beauty Sleep. Eaddy has been told all about what your natural hair was like before you started doing too much. “So their hair was amazing. When they were little, their twists were like this, it was so full, it was still healthy. As a young girl, you know your grandmother or your mother or your aunties, they said don’t let anybody play in your hair,” she recounted in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful. “But what happens is we grow up and we let people play in our hair.”

Find out five ways she wants you to stop traumatizing your tresses below.

5 Hair Mistakes This Celebrity Stylist Wants You To Stop Making In 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: