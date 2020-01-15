CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Trench Collapse In Brier Creek

Fireman talking on radio

Source: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao / Getty

Earlier Wednesday a trench collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.

Four workers were located in the trench when it collapsed. Three of the workers have been rescued, while one still remains under the debris.

According to ABC 11, The conditions of two of the workers taken to Duke University Hospital are unknown.

More Going On In NC: 

McDougald Terrace Residence Demand Action

2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Cary Traffic After Walking Away From Daycare

Black Tony LIVE At RHYTHM’S LIVE MUSIC HALL

Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With Featured Speaker Angela Bassett

Trending Now

Trench Collapse In Brier Creek  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Trench Collapse In Brier Creek
 2 hours ago
01.15.20
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
Finally! HBO’s “Insecure” Is Headed Back To Our…
 3 hours ago
01.15.20
Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over School Playground Near…
 4 hours ago
01.15.20
Happy Birthday To Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
 7 hours ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 8 hours ago
01.15.20
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]
 9 hours ago
01.15.20
Inside The James Ingram Tribute At #UrbanOneHonors [Video]
 10 hours ago
01.15.20
REPRESENT: 40 Years Of Nurturing Change With Cathy…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
‘Congratulations To Those Men’: 8 Women Directors Who…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 1 day ago
01.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close