Earlier Wednesday a trench collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.

Four workers were located in the trench when it collapsed. Three of the workers have been rescued, while one still remains under the debris.

According to ABC 11, The conditions of two of the workers taken to Duke University Hospital are unknown.

Trench collapse: 3 pulled to safety, 1 still missing as trench collapse rescue continues at Brier Creek https://t.co/p4EbjKVPzD — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) January 15, 2020

More Going On In NC:

McDougald Terrace Residence Demand Action

2-Year-Old Found Wandering In Cary Traffic After Walking Away From Daycare

Black Tony LIVE At RHYTHM’S LIVE MUSIC HALL

Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With Featured Speaker Angela Bassett

Trending Now

Trench Collapse In Brier Creek was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: