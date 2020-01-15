Happy Birthday To Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta, GA. Here are some local events in our area, surrounding his birthday.

King was the husband to Coretta Scott King and father to Martin III, Yolanda, Bernice and Dexter. King was clearly the most visible leader of the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

MLK Day of Service – Mulching at MLK Memorial Gardens in Raleigh (registration required)

9:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens, Raleigh

2020 Durham City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program

12:00 pm | FREE | First Presbyterian Church, Durham

Friday, January 17, 2020

40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Wreath Laying Ceremony

9:00 am | FREE | Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens, Raleigh

A Creative Protest: MLK Comes to Durham Exhibit Opening

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm | FREE | Museum of Durham History

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Dreamfest: Tellebration: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Page-Walker Arts & History Center, Cary

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Special Event in Carrboro — speakers, bands, performers

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm | FREE | Carrboro Century Center

Dreamfest: Applause! Cary Youth Theatre presents Amazing Grace, A Staged Reading

2:00 pm | The Cary Theater

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Dreamfest: The Virtual MLK Experience

12:30 pm to 3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary

Dreamfest: DAR HE: The Lynching of Emmett Till (film and talk-back with the actor)

3:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | The Cary Theater

MLK Commemoration at Duke University, with keynote speaker Andrew Gillum

3:00 pm | FREE | Duke University Chapel

Dreamfest Interfaith Service

3:30 pm | FREE | Christ the King Lutheran Church, Cary

Monday, January 20, 2020

40th Annual MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast (breakfast from 6-8)

7:15 am | FREE | Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Research Triangle Park

Commemorative MLK March in Fuquay-Varina

8:00 am | FREE | Fuquay-Varina Middle School

MLK Celebration Breakfast and Service

8:45 am to 11:00 am | FREE | St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church

MLK Day Rally

9:00 am | FREE | Peace and Justice Plaza, Chapel Hill

Dreamfest: Service & The Dream: MLK Day of Service

10:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Good Hope Farm, Cary

40th Annual MLK Memorial Day March

11:00 am | FREE | North Carolina State Capitol, Raleigh

MLK Day Observance Service

11:00 am | FREE | First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Book Drive Celebration

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Rhythms Live Music Hall, Durham

Ribbon cutting of Carrboro’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Carrboro

40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Evening Musical Celebration

5:30 pm | FREE | Duke Energy Center for The Performing Arts, Raleigh

Free concert by NC Chamber Music Institute to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

7:30 pm | FREE | Church of the Nativity, Raleigh

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

MLK event at Duke University: Reflections by Dikgang Moseneke

5:00 pm to 6:30 pm | FREE | Fleishman Commons, Duke University

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

MLK Day Lecture and Awards Ceremony at UNC

7:00 pm | FREE | Memorial Hall at UNC Chapel Hill

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration in Wake Forest

6:00 pm | FREE | Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, Wake Forest

Saturday, January 25, 2020

19th Annual African American Cultural Celebration

10:30 am to 4:30 pm | FREE | North Carolina Museum of History, Raleigh

Thursday, January 30, 2020

From Myth to Man: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation

8:00 pm | FREE | Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University

Friday, January 31, 2020

From Myth to Man: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation

8:00 pm | FREE | Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Annual NC MLK and Black History Month Block Party and Parade in Durham

11:00 am to 4:00 pm | FREE | Fayetteville Street, Durham

