CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Cory Booker Visits The SiriusXM Studios In Washington D.C. For A Sit-Down Interview With SiriusXM Urban View Host, Joe Madison

Source: Larry French / Getty

Another one bites the dust.

Sen. Cory Booker decided Monday to end his bid for the White House, making the announcement in the form of an email sent to supporters.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

According to NBC News, Booker shared his plans with his staff during a conference call at his campaign headquarters in Newark, NJ before making his announcement public.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

Source: NBC News 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Latest…

Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
HAIR LOVE
Animated Short Featuring Story About Black Hair Gets…
 52 mins ago
01.13.20
Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of…
 1 hour ago
01.13.20
New York Historical Society Unveils Handwritten Copy Of 13th Amendment Signed By Lincoln
The Information You Need To Know About Human…
 2 days ago
01.11.20
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
GlobalGrind & Bossip Host A VIP Screening For…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Jussie Smollett
Judge Wants All Of Jussie Smollett’s Google Activity…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020 SAVE THE DATE
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020- Announcement Graphics_RD Raleigh_December 2019
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Vendor Application
 4 days ago
01.09.20
Cabon Monoxide Found In 40% Of McDougald Terrace…
 4 days ago
01.09.20
The US Believes Iran May Have Accidentally Shot…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close