Cabon Monoxide Found In 40% Of McDougald Terrace Apartments

Inspections found that 40% of the McDougald Terrace apartments checked are in need of repairs to fix the carbon monoxide problems, according to Durham Housing Authority Chief Executive Anthony Scott.

So far more than 200 families in the housing development have been moved to hotels so that contractors can perform necessary checks and repairs.

Read more at source WRAL.com

Cabon Monoxide Found In 40% Of McDougald Terrace Apartments  was originally published on thelightnc.com

