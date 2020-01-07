We now know the name of Queen Latifah’s son.
According to Love B. Scott, the rapper and actress welcomed baby Rebel with longtime partner Eboni Nichols back in 2019.
The couple met back in 2009 on the set of Dancing with the Stars. They’ve been together since 2013.
Queen Latifah has yet to publicly confirm the birth of her child. Still, peep photos of Rebel here.
Source: Love B. Scott
See Also: Report: Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [Photos]Follow @foxy107104
Latest…
- Somebody Thought It Would Be Cute To Release Bed Bugs In A Walmart
- Rihanna Starts Her New Year Off Au Natural On Instagram
- Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed
- Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black Students To Portray Slaves
Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: