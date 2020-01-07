CLOSE
Rotimi Talks About His Surprise Ending On Power [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


 

Power Season 6 has no problem killing off its main characters as even Ghost is presumed dead. In episode 11, brought another major character met his demise, in which, we saw Rotimi’s character Dre burn to death in his prison cell. The actor/ musician slid by Hot 107.9 the morning after the episode aired to talk with Reec about his seminal ending and also about his success as a music artist with his latest hit Love Riddim.

