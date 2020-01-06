CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Philadelphia Eagles Fan Who Carried Mother Down 10 Flights to Escape Fire Invited to Wild Card Game

2017 NFL Draft

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

A son in Philadelphia was visiting his mom in a senior living facility when a fire broke out. The son, who was wearing the football jersey of his favorite Philadelphia Eagles player, Zach Ertz, jumped into action by carrying his mom down 10 flights of stairs to escape the fire. Zach Ertz saw the story on the local news and got in contact with the man to invite him to the Sunday evening NFL playoff game. The man was in attendance Sunday evening. No serious injuries were caused by the fire.

Philadelphia Eagles Fan Who Carried Mother Down 10 Flights to Escape Fire Invited to Wild Card Game  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head…
 5 hours ago
01.06.20
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Who Carried Mother Down 10…
 6 hours ago
01.06.20
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…
 7 hours ago
01.06.20
Pam Grier Denies Rumors She’s Battling Stage 4…
 7 hours ago
01.06.20
Listen To These Songs When Your Confidence Needs…
 7 hours ago
01.06.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…
 7 hours ago
01.06.20
Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing…
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In…
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
15 items
The Red Carpet Fashion Everyone is Talking About…
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The…
 8 hours ago
01.06.20
Man Killed While Sitting In Car In Durham
 11 hours ago
01.06.20
Bad Boys For Life Movie Screening Register To…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix…
 3 days ago
01.03.20
Carbon Monoxide Concerns At Durham’s McDougald Terrance
 3 days ago
01.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close