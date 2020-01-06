According to the Durham police, a man was sitting in a car just after 12:30 on the 700 block of Gray Avenue (on the passenger’s side) when two to three people pulled out handguns and started shooting.

The suspects fled the scene. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Read more at ABC11.com

Man Killed While Sitting In Car In Durham was originally published on thelightnc.com

