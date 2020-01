According to police Christopher Lee Lewis Jr. a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place on Dec. 18th in Wake Forest has turned himself in. Sources say that Lewis is facing charges in the fatal shooting of Myles Anthony Wilson. Officials said Lewis turned himself in on Tuesday.

Source: wral.com

Suspect In Fatal Shooting In Wake Forest Turns Himself In was originally published on thelightnc.com

