Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)

Happy Birthday to the iconic actor.

Denzel Washington is known as one of the greatest actors of our time, and he still seems to have his feet grounded on Earth.

We caught up with Denzel back in 2016 while promoting his film, The Magnificent Seven, and received some unexpected words of wisdom. When asked how he felt about the “Uncle Denzel” memes, he cleverly replied, “If I had my wallet I’d show it you. Because they didn’t know what I was doing. They don’t need to know. Those who can do, do. Those who can’t, talk about those who can.” Damn right.

In honor of the legend’s 65th birthday, check out our list of our favorite Denzel Washington gems. You’re welcome.

Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of Wisdom (As Told By Videos)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

