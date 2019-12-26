CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet After 20 Years [VIDEO]

As a child of the nineties, we grew up in the golden era of television shows. Between the Disney channel, ABC’s TGIF, and Nickelodeon, there was plenty of quality children’s content. It was a good time for us watching at home and judging by a recent interview with child star turned bonafide actress Meagan Good, it was a lovely experience to be acting in those shows.

See what she had to say below:

“That was my second thing where I was the lead in it. I started crying [when I learned that I booked the role] I was so excited because I’d been in the business for such a long time. And I’d always done it as a hobby, just having fun. Then there was a year where I was out of the business so when I came back, I came back with vengeance and I was like, ‘This is really what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ To be able to continue to work was a blessing. And to get a tv show, that really taught me everything about my work ethic, and taught me everything about how to be consistent, how to develop a character, every single day in and day out.”

When they brought the Cousin Skeeter puppet out, Good started tearing up. She explained why seeing Cousin Skeeter made her so emotional.

“Being in the business for so long…it’s not an easy business,” she said. “…It’s a constant faith walk to get that type of opportunity at such a crucial age and for that to really be a big part of my childhood. We didn’t really get to go to prom because I was filming…that was a choice and that was a choice that I would never change or do differently but the things that were happening in my world, that’s the world I experienced as a teenager and Cousin Skeeter‘s a very big part of that.”

You can watch Meagan’s full interview in the video below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet After 20 Years [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 8 hours ago
12.26.19
DaBaby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]
 8 hours ago
12.26.19
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 8 hours ago
12.26.19
21 items
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 9 hours ago
12.26.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Drake Keeps His Foot On The Gas To…
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Remember When Michelle Obama Broke The Internet With…
 2 days ago
12.24.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo Open Up About…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 3 days ago
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 3 days ago
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close