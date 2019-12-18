Working Mom Wednesday “The Power Of Positive Thinking”

| 12.18.19
The holidays are suppose to be a time of joy so how do we keep our minds in a positive state when things may no be so joyful… life coach and transformation Evangelist La’Ticia Nicole Beatty is my guest with words of knowledge and inspiration.

Listen as she talks with Melissa and to all of the Working women and Moms.

Minister La’Ticia Nicole is a certified life coach, motivational speaker, bestselling author, independent business owner, and founder of a non-profit organization, Purposed Professionals Inc. But, most importantly she is a child of the Almighty God and is on a mission to encourage and transform people out of dead situations with her #Speaklife Enterprises. La’Ticia has been on stages across the country inspiring audiences from all backgrounds.
With a heart to serve, Tish, as she is often called, received a BS in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is currently a full time Minister and life Coach.
La’Ticia Nicole Beatty’s greatest accomplishments is her husband of nearly 20 years Antonio and their two children. They reside in Durham, NC.
Accomplishments/Awards
2013 Humanitarian award
2014 Executive Director of the Year award
2016 Achi mentor of the year Award
2016 Spiritual woman Award
2016 Author of the Year Award
2016 Devotional of the Year Indie Author Legacy Award
2016 God Phenomenal Woman Honor
2017 Woman of the Year community service
2018 Marketing Director of the Year Award
2019 Diamond of the Year Award
2019 Triumph Award Woman of Distinction
2019 Trailblazer of the Year

