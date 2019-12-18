Atlanta Man Gets 25 Years Behind Bars For Raping Woman In Tent

As the confrontation escalated, the man, identified as “Ghost,” left the area without his girlfriend. Anderson and Frazier then grabbed the woman and told her she “would have to pay” for her boyfriend’s actions, prosecutors said.

“The defendants ordered the 22-year-old woman into a nearby tent and demanded that she remove her clothing,” the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. Anderson and Frazier then allegedly made the woman perform sex acts inside the tent before raping her.

Following the alleged assault, Anderson and Frazier reportedly threatened to kill the woman if she screamed or told the police. The pair reportedly told her “their last victim who contacted police never made it to court,” prosecutors said. They also told her they planned to traffic her for sex, AJC reports.

The woman was able to escape the tent the next morning as Anderson and Frazier slept and she reported the rape to police. According to reports, doctors removed a piece of a broken condom during her sexual assault examination.

Anderson was arrested May 2, the day after the rape, but Frazier wasn’t charged until late October, AJC reports.

Before her arrest, Anderson allegedly called Frazier multiple times from jail and the two discussed ways to avoid prosecution, authorities said. They allegedly planned to silence the rape victim by getting other people to attack her and even considered calling the DA’s office and making false statements while pretending to be the victim.

Anderson, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison, was convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, conspiracy to influence witnesses and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Frazier has not gone to trial yet but faces seven felonies, including two counts of aggravated sodomy and one count each of rape, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit felony murder, conspiracy to influence witnesses and conspiracy to tamper with evidence, records show.

