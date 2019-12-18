CLOSE
TJMS
Home

4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother Injured In Shooting

A 4-year-old boy was killed and his pregnant mother was injured when shots were fired into the bedroom where they slept on the morning of Dec. 16 .

The family identified the boy as Tory’on Dukes and according to his grandmother, he was sleeping in the bed with his mother when shots were fired into the bedroom of the Gary, Indiana, apartment they recently moved into, CBS Chicago reports.

Tory’on and his 27-year-old mother, whose name has not been revealed, were shot around 1 a.m. after at least 20 shots were fired Monday, striking the side of the apartment where the boy was killed, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

Emergency crews rushed them to a nearby hospital. The mother, who is three-months pregnant, had a gunshot wound to her arm and graze wounds on her face, and is currently in stable condition, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

The boy was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

According to the child’s grandmother, who was not identified by name, the boy’s father was killed two months ago in Chicago, she told WBBM-TV, WDBO reports.

“Here we got somebody outside shooting into this housing development — what are we, 10 days away from Christmas?” Gary police Commander Jack Hamady told WLS-TV. “She just lost her youngest child, which is the 4-year-old. It’s a tough tragedy.”

Authorities continue to investigate to identify possible suspects or potential motives, which were not immediately available, according to multiple reports, WDBO reports.

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

4-Year-Old Indiana Boy Killed And His Pregnant Mother Injured In Shooting  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
12 items
LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Billy Dee Williams: George Lucas Brought Me In…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion…
 1 day ago
12.17.19
An LAPD officer talks to an irate parent waiting Friday, May 9, 2008, at Locke High School in South
North Carolina School Surveillance Camera Shows Deputy Slamming…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close