CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 14, 2019

Source: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Marsai Martin‘s fashion game has really upgraded in 2020, with the Black-ish star making more and more red carpet appearances where she is serving stand out style. Now she’s snatching our edges with her latest cover and editorial shoot with Galore Magazine. The shoot is serving 1970’s inspiration and features Martin showing off her modeling skills looking gorgeous and glam.

She wore cute Dolce Vita boots and a bag my ASOS as she walks the streets in Hollywood, California with an afro with the front braided. Come on 70s Barbie! Keep on clicking to see the cover and all the black and white editorial images from the shoot.

Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s Glam Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
The Golden Globe’s Blatant Disregard For Ava DuVernay’s…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Marsai Martin Is Looking Gorgeous In This 70’s…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…
 6 hours ago
12.19.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 7 hours ago
12.19.19
Dennis Blaming His Infidelities On Porsha’s Pregnancy Is…
 7 hours ago
12.19.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison,…
 1 day ago
12.19.19
Working Mom Wednesday “The Power Of Positive Thinking”
 1 day ago
12.19.19
12 items
LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Billy Dee Williams: George Lucas Brought Me In…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion…
 2 days ago
12.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close