CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion With Air Dior [POLL]

Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2020 Runway

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

There is no denying the influence of streetstyle on high fashion. Often, trends that begin on the streets of Brooklyn or in the corners of the Lower East Side, eventually make their way to the runway of our favorite high fashion brands.

Sneaker culture has permeated fashion for decades and now Dior and Jordan Brand have confirmed they will be collabing on the Air Jordan 1 High OG collaboration. Dior showed their pre-Fall 2020 collection in Miami, where the shoe was modeled down the runway.

This is a great time for the release of the shoe as the Air Jordan 1 will be celebrating their 35th anniversary while Dior’s Men is debuting their collection in the United States.

Kim Jones, who has been the Creative Director for the Menswear division since Spring/Summer 2018 stated, “I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas – and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields. To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

But it is, “new?” Fashion designer Dapper Dan was mixing high fashion logos with streetstyle for decades in Harlem, before being shut down by the very same fashion houses that he creatively elevated. Today, he works with Gucci, and maybe the financial success of the brand, whose Q3 earnings were up 10.7%, is encouraging other fashion houses to delve more into this arena.

The shoe is made in Italy from calf-leather that’s similar to Maison Dior’s leather goods. The Jumpman Wings logo is on the ankle collar and features the words ‘AIR DIOR’ prominently.

These limited edition shoes will release in April 2020. Prices haven’t been officially released, but whispers throughout the industry have suggested around 2K.

Beauties, we want to know – are you feeling the Air Dior’s? Take our poll below and let us know if they are haute or naught.

Keep clicking to see our favorite looks.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion With Air Dior [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
12 items
LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals
 58 mins ago
12.17.19
Billy Dee Williams: George Lucas Brought Me In…
 2 hours ago
12.17.19
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…
 2 hours ago
12.17.19
30 items
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black…
 3 hours ago
12.17.19
See You At The Crossroads: Careers That Were…
 3 hours ago
12.17.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion…
 4 hours ago
12.17.19
An LAPD officer talks to an irate parent waiting Friday, May 9, 2008, at Locke High School in South
North Carolina School Surveillance Camera Shows Deputy Slamming…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close