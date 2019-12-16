Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers Struggling To Do Their Daughter’s Hair

Journalist Shannon LaNier learned how to braid his daughters’ hair from his wife…and Youtube. He became so skilled at it, other fathers began asking him for hair tutorials, which encouraged him to create and post more videos of him being his daughters’ personal hair stylist.

The CW39 Houston host first started making videos to prove to his friends that he was the mastermind behind his daughters’ fabulous tresses.

“A lot of my friends didn’t think I was the person really doing my daughters hair,” he explained. “So I created videos to show them.” “Lanier admits he is still learning how to tend to his daughters natural locks.

“The main thing I learn (from this video) is you have to comb the hair starting from the end and working your way to the root which is as the scalp. When you do that you also have to hold the hair that you haven’t combed yet so you don’t pull the hair out from the root or at least not hurt your kids hair. I also am learning a lot about hair maintenance, and making sure the hair stays moisturized. Plus you have to comb and wash often, but don’t was too much or the hair will dry out… we try to wash once a week.”

The father/daughter moment has become a bonding experience for Lanier and his little princess.

“One of the best parts about doing my daughters hair (if we aren’t in a hurry) is the time we get to bond,” he explains/ “I get to chat with them and ask them all kinds of questions while they are stuck in one spot and can’t run away. If I don’t like the answer, I give them an extra hard tug and say “ohhh sorry.” That’s why you have to wear your hair bonnet at night! LOL Seriously, while doing my daughters’ hair I make sure your take the time to tell them how beautiful they are and how amazing and perfect their hair is… who people around the world wish they had hair just like theirs.

He’s created DaddyDuty365, a podcast to that provides a platform for celebrity fathers to discuss issues surrounding fatherhood.

” It’s where celebrity dads reveal the good, the bad and the funny of fatherhood. This is an opportunity for the world to be a fly on the wall as our favorite stars go beyond their latest movie, album or comedy show and expose the fun, crazy and unpredictable lives of real Dads on Duty 365 days of the year. www.DaddyDuty365.com is currently in its soft launch phase, with interview excerpts from Omari Hardwick, Master P, and Chris Pratt to name a few. However, after our official launch on Wednesday, January 8th expect interviews with your favorite celebrity dads like… Boris Kodjoe, Anthony Hamilton, and Nephew Tommy from the Steve Harvey Morning Show and many more! Please tell a friend and subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts.”

Shannon’s podcast is on time as the animated short Hair Love recently appeared on the Internet, providing a powerful image of Black fathers and their daughters.

Looking for another dad podcast to follow, check outThe Dad AF Show on Youtube.

Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers Struggling To Do Their Daughter’s Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com