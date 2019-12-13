Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead At 86

Danny Aiello, the actor most famously known as Sal from Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing has died.

A family representative confirmed that the 86-year-old actor passed away Thursday night after a brief illness.

“It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Aiello was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal as Sal in Lee’s Do The Right Thing. He was on hand for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the film this past June. His career spanned more than four decades and included roles in such films as “Moonstruck,” “The Godfather Part II” as well as Madonna’s father in the “Papa Don’t Preach” music video.

On Aiello’s role as Sal, Lee said, ”What was interesting to me was how much sympathy there was for Sal.”

Aiello leaves behind his wife, Sandy, whom he married in 1955 and three living children.

