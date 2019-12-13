CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead At 86

Dellaventura...

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Danny Aiello, the actor most famously known as Sal from Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing has died.

A family representative confirmed that the 86-year-old actor passed away Thursday night after a brief illness.

“It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

View this post on Instagram

The Late Great DANNY AIELLO. June 20,1933- December 13,2019.

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

Aiello was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal as Sal in Lee’s Do The Right Thing. He was on hand for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the film this past June. His career spanned more than four decades and included roles in such films as “Moonstruck,” “The Godfather Part II” as well as Madonna’s father in the “Papa Don’t Preach” music video.

On Aiello’s role as Sal, Lee said, ”What was interesting to me was how much sympathy there was for Sal.”

Aiello leaves behind his wife, Sandy, whom he married in 1955 and three living children.

RELATED: Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead At 81

RELATED: Rest In Power: Bill Nunn, ‘Do The Right Thing’s’ Radio Raheem, Dies

Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead At 86  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
An LAPD officer talks to an irate parent waiting Friday, May 9, 2008, at Locke High School in South
North Carolina School Surveillance Camera Shows Deputy Slamming…
 11 hours ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 12 hours ago
12.16.19
Michelle Williams Is Okay With Not Being A…
 12 hours ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
Nicki Minaj Encourages Mental Health Awareness: ‘It’s Important…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
Super Dad Shannon LaNier Makes Tutorials For Fathers…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
Watch The Extended Cut Of Solange’s When I…
 13 hours ago
12.16.19
Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star…
 14 hours ago
12.16.19
Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead…
 3 days ago
12.16.19
Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
MANE TALK: New Jersey Is The Newest State…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close