CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In Alleged Health Benefits Scam

NFL: AUG 15 Preseason - Bengals at Redskins

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Former Washington Redskins Running Back Clinton Portis is among ten former NFL players changed with defrauding the NFL’s health care benefits plan for its retirees. The players are accused of allegedly submitting bogs health care claims and looking to be reimbursed for “expensive medical equipment” that was not purchased. According to reports, the scheme went from  June 2017 to December 2018. The players placed over $3 Million in Falce claims and were paid out up to $3.4 Million dollars.

The ten men, including 4 former Redskins included.

Portis

Carlos Rogers,

Robert McCune

John Eubank

Tamarick Vanover

Ceandris “C.C.” Brown

James Butler

Fredrick Bennett

Etric Pruitt

Correll Buckhalter

Authorities state that currently no current NFL players are being investigated.

Source | CNN

ALSO, CHECK OUT

Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of The Death Of A 21-Year-Old Woman

Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The Redskins

Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In Alleged Health Benefits Scam  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story…
 6 hours ago
12.13.19
MANE TALK: New Jersey Is The Newest State…
 6 hours ago
12.13.19
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The…
 6 hours ago
12.13.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 6 hours ago
12.13.19
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…
 7 hours ago
12.13.19
Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage
 7 hours ago
12.13.19
Meg Thee Thespian: Megan Thee Stallion Previews Appearance…
 7 hours ago
12.13.19
Twenty-Something Talks Business: Owner of Black And Mobile…
 8 hours ago
12.13.19
Reclaim Your Christmas With These Perfect Maxine Waters…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
7 Highly Pigmented Eyeliners That Will Accentuate Your…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
Go Ahead And Splurge On Queen’s Dope Animal…
 1 day ago
12.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close