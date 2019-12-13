CLOSE
Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage

Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

It’s almost that time of year again, for the Jewish Festival of lights to begin — a.k.a. the first day of Hanukkah.

Tiffany Haddish has been making headlines all week after celebrating her Jewish heritage during a star-studded bat mitzvah ceremony in Los Angeles this week.

 

The actress and comedian recently discovered her Jewish roots after reconnecting with her father, an Eritrean Jew. But Tiff isn’t the only proud, Black celebrity Jew.

Drizzy is like the poster child for Jewish celebs. He even recreated his bar mitzvah in the music video for HYFR. Hit the flip for more Black celebs of Jewish descent. Mazel!

Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage

