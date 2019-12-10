CLOSE
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5 Others Dead

According to reports, as many as six people may be dead after an ambush shooting at a bodega in Jersey City, New Jersey on Tuesday. The victims range from a police officer, two suspects, and three civilians.

The deceased officer, a married father of five, approached the suspects in a homicide investigation and was shot and killed. The suspects then fled into a nearby bodega, where the standoff began.

At least one wounded civilian and two wounded officers are expected to survive, per officials.

Gov. Philip D. Murphy said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown.”

 

