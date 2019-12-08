CLOSE
Entertainment News
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

The sequel to the 2017 hit drops summer 2020

CCXP19 Sao Paulo

Source: Alexandre Schneider / Getty

After many waited and anticpated, the official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has dropped – and at Brazil’s CCXP (Comic Con Experience) no less.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the global smash original Wonder Woman joined the convention to answer fan questions and leading lady Gal Gadot herself made an appearance. Watch the trailer below.

Unlike a traditional sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 is essentially more like how the James Bond franchise does its movies in that it’s the continuation of the character. “[Jenkins] was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel,” executive producer Charles Roven told Vulture back in March.

Earlier this year at San Diego’s Comic Con, Jenkins expanded on why 1984 felt bigger than the 2017 blockbuster.

“One of my favorite things about making the original was that it took place during World War I in 1917, an era full of metaphors like modernity and the mechanized world,” she explained. “I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst. It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
