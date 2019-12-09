Bobby V Is Striving For Legendary Status [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

12.09.19
Singer Bobby V was one of the many celebs to help us celebrate 40 years of Radio One at Urban One Honors. Bobby has worked with some of the honorees at this year’s event and felt that it was necessary to attend this year’s event to pay tribute to the people who helped him along the way.

[caption id="attachment_3874428" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Abrielle Williams / Radio One Digital[/caption] Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment's biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday's taping. Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One!

The singer talks about his quest to one day be among the Urban One Honors recipients, talks about his most recent projects and more with Teresa Marie. Make sure you tune into #UrbanOneHonors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One!

 

