Chance The Rapper Talks Social Impact In His Hometown & Family Life [[#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

Chance The Rapper’s social impact and philanthropy were on full display at Thursday’s Urban One Honors taping at the MGM National Harbor. The Rapper’s “Social Works” program works to inspire Chicago youth through the arts and has donated thousands of dollars to Chicago Public Schools.

Through his Social Works program, Chance has held an “OpenMike” night bi-weekly for Kids since 2015, help created water-resistant jackets for the homeless that can be converted into sleeping bags and has become a Husband and father of 2.

For all of those efforts and more, Chance has presented the Social Impact award at this year’s Urban One Honors. Chance talks about the award, giving back to his home town and more with Asia.

Make sure you watch Urban One Honors, celebrating 40 years of Radio One Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One! Check your local listings.

