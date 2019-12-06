CLOSE
Don't Miss Sleigh Rides And Cider!

Little hands holding candy canes

Source: Isabel Pavia / Getty

Looking for something fun to do with the family this Saturday night? How about a sleigh ride with hot apple cider??

DEC. 7 | 5 – 7:30 P.M. | HISTORIC OAK VIEW COUNTY PARK
Spend a winter night at Oak View and get in the holiday spirit!

  • Horse-drawn carriage rides
  • Festive music and storytelling
  • Holiday games and crafts
  • Hot apple cider and cookies
  • A visit from Ole Saint Nick
The event is free, and registration is not required.
PARKING 
Parking will be available at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, 4001 Carya Drive, or Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive. Visitors can walk to the park or catch a ride on the wagon that will be shuttling people back and forth.
 
SHARE THE SPIRIT
Throughout the day, be sure to share the Christmas spirit by posting pictures on social media and using the hashtag #SleighRidesAndCider. And don’t forget to follow @WakeGovParks on Instagram and Twitter, and Historic Oak View County Park on Facebook. We love connecting with our visitors.
Questions? Call 919-250-1013 or email oakview@wakegov.com.
