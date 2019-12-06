Don’t Miss Sleigh Rides And Cider!

Looking for something fun to do with the family this Saturday night? How about a sleigh ride with hot apple cider??
DEC. 7 | 5 – 7:30 P.M. | HISTORIC OAK VIEW COUNTY PARK
Spend a winter night at Oak View and get in the holiday spirit!
Horse-drawn carriage rides
Festive music and storytelling
Holiday games and crafts
Hot apple cider and cookies
A visit from Ole Saint Nick
The event is free, and registration is not required.
PARKING
Parking will be available at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension, 4001 Carya Drive, or Wake County Commons Building, 4011 Carya Drive. Visitors can walk to the park or catch a ride on the wagon that will be shuttling people back and forth.
SHARE THE SPIRIT
Lauren London has always had an urban, girl next door quality to her. Her bright eyes, big smile, and deep dimples make her beautiful, but her straight-shooter attitude shows there’s a little bit of hood engrained in her.
Most of us learned about the actress via her role in ATL. Since her break out character as New New, Lauren continued to hit the big screen, showing her versatility.
As she grew in her career, there became a demand to see her on the red carpet. Lauren’s style perfectly fit the urban girl next door persona. She kept her wardrobe simple, yet chic. Bodycon dresses, matching sets, high slit gowns, and pants suits were some of her go-to looks.
Since the passing of Nipsey Hustle, Lauren’s red carpet appearances have decreased, and respectfully so. In time, she will step out to hit us with her clean, effortless slays. Until then, we are going to take a look at the evolution of Lauren London’s best looks.
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography