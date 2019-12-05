CLOSE
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 million In One Hour With Crayon Case Sale

The entrepreneur, makeup maven, and working mother continues to impress us every year. Congrats!

Wuzzam Supa

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital/Creative Class

During 2017’s Cyber Monday, Reynell “Supa Cent” Steward impressed the world by selling $1 million of her popular Crayola Case makeup line. Oh, and she achieved that “supa” feat in a matter of 90 minutes.

But this year, the CEO of the brand outdid herself. On Monday, she sold a whopping $1.3 million of her eyeshadows, setting powders and tools in a mere hour!

Yes, 60 MINUTES!

“BLESSED🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” the New Orleans native wrote on Instagram.

 

Obviously, fans of the brand absolutely love her highly pigmented selections, but they also flocked to the site to get their hands on the last batch of 2019’s bestsellers that Supa plans on discontinuing by the end of the year.

In October, the entrepreneur was named to IOne Digital’s Creative Class of 2019 for good reason. Her brand and its packaging not only bring you back to your grade school days but are also FIRE!

“If Miss Jenkins scolded you for your wack ass coloring skills in the first grade, just know that as an adult, New Orleans’ own Raynell “Supa Cent” Stewart gives you permission to draw off the page. To Supa, the face is the ultimate canvas and “students” always get an A+ for coloring outside the lines. Her wildly popular, scratch that, viral, cosmetics brand, The Crayon Case, is beginner-friendly, but even the makeup pros adore it. Because: the colors pop. Plus, her addictive products and tools follow a fun school theme.”

 

We’re now just waiting on her to make a Trapper Keeper eye palette!

Congrats Reynell! We just love to see more Black women dominating and winning the makeup game!

Shop The Crayon Case line here

