CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally Coming To Streaming Services In 2020

File Photo of Aaliyah

Source: Barry King / Getty

For years now, Aaliyah fans have wondered why her catalog, particularly the songs and albums she recorded after her 1994 debut album. In reality, that decision was left up to Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson who held control of her discography as it was recorded for now-defunct Blackground Records. Now according to Hankerson, the singer’s full discography will be made available on her birthday next year: January 16th, 2020.

According to Rap-Up, Hankerson broke the news on Twitter, “We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” he said, before tagging Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and Amazon Prime Music. He then added, “1/16/2020″. Check out the tweet below.

Of Aaliyah’s three studio albums: 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, 1996’s One in a Million, and 2001’s Aaliyah, only her debut album is available. Meaning fans have been unable to stream classics such as “Four Page Letter,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “Rock The Boat,” More Than A Woman”, “I Care 4 U” and more.

RELATED: R.I.P. Legend: Static Major Is The Musical Genius (Behind Lil Wayne, Aaliyah &amp; More) That No One Talks About

RELATED: 5 Celebrities Inspired By Aaliyah’s Swag

RELATED: These Are The Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture

Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally Coming To Streaming Services In 2020  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
George Zimmerman Appears Before Judge On Recent Aggravated Assault Charges
George Zimmerman Seeks $100 Million In Lawsuit Against…
 11 hours ago
12.04.19
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE…
 13 hours ago
12.04.19
Family in Christmas shopping
He Sees You When You’re Sleeping…And When You’re…
 14 hours ago
12.04.19
20 items
‘Model Of The Year’ Adut Akech Is The…
 15 hours ago
12.04.19
You Hate Lizzo’s Sexiness Because She’s Fat
 15 hours ago
12.04.19
Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race
 15 hours ago
12.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Mary J. Blige Preps New…
 16 hours ago
12.04.19
Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With…
 16 hours ago
12.04.19
9 items
Eyes Wide Open: How to Prevent Human Trafficking…
 16 hours ago
12.04.19
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley To Marry In…
 16 hours ago
12.04.19
Issa Wrap: 12 Songs That Totally Epitomized The…
 16 hours ago
12.04.19
Black Women Like Moniece Slaughter With Mental Health…
 17 hours ago
12.04.19
Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas’s ‘Queen & Slim’…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
The Struggle With Having Keloid Skin: Shamea Morton…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close