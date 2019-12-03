CLOSE
Know Someone In Wake County Who Needs Heating Assistance?

With winter-like temperatures already blasting Wake County, finding a respite from the cold is more difficult for low-income or fixed-income individuals and families.

Recognizing that funding a heating bill can be challenging, Wake County’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program is working to ease the burden of utility payments for low-income residents.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 2, residents age 60+ or those who receive benefits from the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply for a one-time heating supplement. On Jan. 2, 2020, households meeting specified income requirements may apply for the supplement through March 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

“While we are a county that is growing in population and prosperity, our reality is that prosperity has not been distributed equitably,” said Jessica Holmes, chairwoman, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Our energy assistance program is an important effort to help neighbors, seniors and community members in need stay warm this winter.”

Families can find the application form online or at any of the following locations:

Residents can submit completed applications to any of the above locations in-person; by emailing lieap@wakegov.com; by mail to WCHS – LIEAP/ENERGY, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh, N.C. 27610; or by fax at 919-212-7085.

For more information, visit wakegov.com/staywarm, email LIEAP@wakegov.com or call 919-212-7000.

 

