‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Says He Identifies As Gender Fluid

Billy Dee Williams, 82, is making headlines after coming out as gender fluid. The legendary actor who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made the confession in Esquire, noting that he uses both male and female pronouns.

“Be yourself.I never tried to be anything except myself. I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously,” said Williams. […] “And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

The interview also featured a comment about Donald Glover’s portrayal as Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and how the actor noted Lando’s fluidity.

“How can you not be pansexual in space?” Glover said. “There’s so many things to have sex with. I didn’t think that was that weird. He’s coming on to everybody. It just didn’t seem that weird to me because I feel like if you’re in space, it’s kind of like the door’s open … this thing is literally a blob. Like, ‘Are you a man or a woman?’ Who cares?”

According to Bill Dee, Donald’s a “genius.”

Via Esquire: “When I point out that Donald Glover talked about that type of gender fluidity when playing a young Lando in 2018’s Solo, Williams lights up. “Really? That kid is brilliant—just look at those videos,” he says, referencing Glover’s “This Is America” (as Childish Gambino).

Billy Dee is reprising the role of Lando again for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. According to Bill Dee, the Lando you’ll see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could be vastly different than in the other films.

“I always imagined Lando being like Steve Wynn, running Las Vegas. Because he’s a gambler. But he was a bit of a showman, a bit of an entrepreneur. That’s how I see Lando. I never necessarily saw him as a general running around shooting things.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20. Will you be watching?

