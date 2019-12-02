Chico Debarge Reportedly Arrested On Drug Possession Charges

Singer Chico Debarge was reportedly arrested on Meth charges. According to TMZ, the arrest happened earlier this month at a Wal-Mart in Burbank, California. Debarge was trying to unlock his car with a wire after leaving his keys in the vehicle. Cops pulled up thinking he was breaking in and found methamphetamine in his pockets. After opening the car, drug paraphernalia was found.

Debarge was taking to Burbank County jail where he was released. The case is reportedly still under review. Chico has had a well-publicized history with drugs. In 1989 he was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking. In 2007, DeBarge was arrested for drug possession in California and later went to rehab

Source | TMZ

