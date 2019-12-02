Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’ AKA Chick-fil-A

Kanye West released a video for ‘Closed on Sunday’ off his latest #1 album ‘Jesus is King’ on Thanksgiving Day that got the internet talking for many reasons..

In the video Kanye can be seen with most of the Kardashian family (not sure where Khloe and True were), his father Ray West, mother in law Kris Jenner and the Sunday Service Choir riding around on what appears to be some of the four thousand acres in Wyoming in vehicles that look like that came from Star Wars.

In the short video, Kanye can be seen naping and walking around with his family on the rocks with the Kim and the kids looking like they can hardly walk straight due to their oversized clothes and the rocky terrain. Most of you are probably thinking why Thanksgiving of all days to release this video. But we have our own theory on why.

‘Closed on Sunday’ is about family values, spending time with your family and putting everything aside for God etc. In the song Kanye is heard saying, “Hold the selfies, put the ’Gram away Get your family, y’all hold hands and pray”. Here, Kanye is saying Sundays are for family and to focus on them and time with the Lord. This is why the restaurant is Chick-Fil-A is closed on Sunday. How does this relate to a Thanksgiving release? Most people are spending this holiday with their family and we imagine Kanye is encouraging this behavior on Thanksgiving as well. Envision The West sitting in their all-white dining room at the table, Kanye telling Kim no phones this is family time with a big grin on his face. Also, Chick-fil-A is closed on Thanksgiving day. We might be reaching with that one but it sounds good.

There’s no real proof that our hypothesis are correct but non-the less watch the short video and enjoy The West family being very rich in Carhartt’s insulated coveralls. Don’t miss the very end when the adorable North West has her very own moment to shine being the star we know she will grow up to be.

