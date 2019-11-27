CLOSE
Turkey Day Throwback: Thanksgiving With Black Families Still Cracks Us Up

Let's take a look at some of the best posts from the hashtag that made us laugh.

This year, the anticipation for Thanksgiving kicked off with the #UNameItChallenge cut from a snippet of pastor Shirley Caesar’s “Hold My Mule” sermon.

View this post on Instagram

I love black people.

A post shared by Blédakiss (@chefroble) on

But last year we almost keeled over from the funny, vivid messages made with the hashtag #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and gifs started rolling, they just wouldn’t stop.

Let’s take a look back at some of the best posts on social media that still have us laughing.

https://twitter.com/YngMCcoy/status/669154045689360384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

We at NewsOne wish you a joyous and safe Thanksgiving!

President Obama’s Historic First Visits

Obama’s Words Of Wisdom To Sasha and Malia After Trump Win

