Tamar Braxton threw her Boo David Adefeso a huge soirée for his 50th birthday last night and the “Love & War” songstress gave us classic vibes with some finger waves and a berry lip that is sending us to Sephora’s website just in time for Black Friday.

It was an extravaganza for Braxton and Adefeso’s family. According to a length status the Lagos-born businessman, his mother flew from Lagos to attend. He called it the “best birthday ever” and thanked Tamar for being his love and joy.

Tamar and David have been dating for over a year. Is it us, or can you hear wedding bells in the near future?

Tamar Braxton’s Finger Waves & Dark Lip Is A Vibe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

